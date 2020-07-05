Patty Jenkins has ''hit the pause button'' on her plans for a third 'Wonder Woman' movie because of the coronavirus pandemic, as she wants the movie to ''totally absorb'' the current state of the world.
The 48-year-old director admitted earlier this year she was keen to work on another instalment of the superhero saga - which features Gal Gadot in the lead role - as well as a spin-off set in the Amazon, but she's abandoned any work on the projects until the coronavirus pandemic is over because she wants to ''totally absorb'' the current state of the world as it will affect the tone of the films.
Speaking to Total Film, she said: ''I've really hit the pause button. Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago.
''And so I want to make sure that I'm totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is.
''We're not starting to work on that movie right away.
''I'm hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third 'Wonder Woman'. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know?''
If she does go ahead as planned, Patty admitted she doesn't think her planned storyline will radically change.
She added: ''But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it's influenced by all of this.''
Patty previously admitted there were things she wanted to ''explore'' with a third 'Wonder Woman' film.
She said: '''Wonder Woman 3' oh wow! ''I'm trying to make myself not think about that because every movie has to be taken on its own but there's definitely final things for me that I haven't got to explore with 'Wonder Woman' that we'll have to see if we can go and explore.''
