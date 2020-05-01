Patty Jenkins hopes she won't have to direct the 'Wonder Woman' spin-off.

The 48-year-old filmmaker has helmed 'Wonder Woman' and its sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984' but does not plan to be behind the camera for the planned Amazon film.

Patty told Total Film magazine: ''There's an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.

''I'm not going to direct (the Amazon movie) hopefully.

''I'm going to try really hard not to. It's not going to be easy.

''But Geoff Johns and I came up with the story and we sold the pitch, and we're going to get it going. I'll produce it, for sure.''

Patty admits that she wanted to have a break from the DC Extended Universe franchise, which stars Gal Gadot as the titular hero, before beginning work on the spin-off.

She said: ''I'm not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie ('Wonder Woman 1984') comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind.''

The 'Monster' director admits that she ''loves'' directing a DC superhero, as she feels that the universe gives her freedom to tell a variety of stories.

Patty said of the DC universe: ''I love that about it.

''To me, that's what superhero movies - period - always were. I think the exception to that was that Marvel had such success doing a shared universe.

''But that certainly shouldn't be the status quo. I think you should look at comic books. There's this huge variety of comic books, and their look and tone and world are radically different. And they don't always inevitably join together. Sometimes they do, and that's really fun, and that's the thing.

''But a lot of times, they have their own run. I'm psyched that DC - and frankly, Marvel's actually doing it a little bit more now, too, with some of the tone of Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Widow and Doctor Strange - they feel very different in tone.

''But I love that about DC, and I've always thought that that's a wonderful thing about DC - they were all so different.''