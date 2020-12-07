Patty Jenkins "could make 700" 'Wonder Woman' movies.

The 49-year-old director has helmed the upcoming sequel film 'Wonder Woman 1984' - which features Gal Gadot in the titular role - and admits that she will never get tired of the DC Extended Universe franchise because of the "love" the character stands for.

Patty said: "I loved getting to do it, and it felt very much like we were getting to talk about it now. And my favourite thing about 'Wonder Woman' is that we have a superhero book that stands for love and teaching love to mankind.

"That's why I feel like I could make 700 of these movies. There's nothing about this, that's like, 'I'm sick of that!'

"That's like life's journey for all of us, learning how to be more loving and better people. So, it's like having a metaphor to talk about the challenges that we all face. Trying to be better people is wild and wonderful."

Patty also gained some insight into the superhero film's 1984 setting through the hardships of 2020 and she thinks we are living in more "nuanced" times.

She told ComicBook.com: "You know, the only thing that we got to do in 1984 was talk about it and scream. I think we're in a more nuanced time, and we are starting to be aware of the mistakes that we've made.

"What was different about then was, we were whole-hog caught up in the dream with no accountability, and nobody talking about how unfair the world was as much.

"Of course it was unfair and unfair things were happening but there was this belief that American success would go on forever. So, the idea of getting to talk about it in those extremes, and now we're in this confusing place of having to pay the price for the way we've been living and the things we've been ignoring, is interesting."