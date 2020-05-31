Patton Oswalt is struggling to homeschool his daughter, because he gets ''really confused'' whenever she asks him for help with maths work.
The 51-year-old actor and comedian is currently trying to help his 11-year-old daughter Alice - whom he has with his late wife Michelle McNamara - with her school studies during the coronavirus pandemic, but has admitted he's particularly struggling when it comes to her maths work.
When asked by People Now which subject he finds the hardest, he said: ''Oh god, math. When she comes to me for help, I can't ... clearly, what I have discovered is my math knowledge ends just before the fourth grade. My daughter is in fourth grade, and she brings me stuff and I'm like, 'I don't know what this is.' I don't know how to multiply fractions and I'm really confused.
''Plus, the methods that I know for division and multiplication, they have different methods now. There's a Singapore style method, there's bar type stuff ... I don't know! I don't know how it works. I'm showing her my clanky early-80s version and it's sad. It's really sad. It's like an Amish person trying to help someone build a website.''
Meanwhile, the 'Secret Life of Pets 2' star previously credited his daughter with saving him from being ''a shut-in alcoholic''.
Patton admitted he was devastated when Alice's mother Michelle passed away in 2016 from a combination of prescription medication and an undiagnosed heart condition, and believes the only reason he has kept himself from turning to drink is because of their daughter.
The 'Happy!' actor - who remarried in 2017 with Meredith Salenger - said at the time: ''I'm forever glad that I have Alice. If I hadn't had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn't be talking right now. I'm not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic.''
