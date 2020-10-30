Patrick Wilson is to direct 'Insidious 5'.

The 47-year-old actor has played the role of Josh Lambert - who has the ability to astral project - in the supernatural horror series and has now been asked to make his debut behind the camera on the latest film in the franchise.

The movie is a direct sequel to 'Insidious: Chapter 2' and Patrick will also star alongside Ty Simpkins as his Josh's son Dalton. The story is set a decade after the events of the second film and follows Dalton as he goes to college while trying to combat the terrors of his past.

Scott Teems has penned the script which is based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The news was confirmed by Blumhouse Productions at the inaugural BlumFest.

In a statement, Patrick said: "I'm honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next 'Insidious' installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices.

"Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go..."

Jason Blum, who is producing for Blumhouse, added: "One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for 'Insidious' is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I'm so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise."

Franchise creators Whannel and James Wan are producing the film with Oren Peli. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider are serving as executive producers.