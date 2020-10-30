Patrick Wilson will make his directorial debut on 'Insidious 5' in which he will also reprise his role from the horror franchise as Josh Lambert.
Patrick Wilson is to direct 'Insidious 5'.
The 47-year-old actor has played the role of Josh Lambert - who has the ability to astral project - in the supernatural horror series and has now been asked to make his debut behind the camera on the latest film in the franchise.
The movie is a direct sequel to 'Insidious: Chapter 2' and Patrick will also star alongside Ty Simpkins as his Josh's son Dalton. The story is set a decade after the events of the second film and follows Dalton as he goes to college while trying to combat the terrors of his past.
Scott Teems has penned the script which is based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The news was confirmed by Blumhouse Productions at the inaugural BlumFest.
In a statement, Patrick said: "I'm honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next 'Insidious' installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices.
"Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go..."
Jason Blum, who is producing for Blumhouse, added: "One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for 'Insidious' is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I'm so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise."
Franchise creators Whannel and James Wan are producing the film with Oren Peli. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider are serving as executive producers.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Continuing on from the 2013 hit, this sequel blends fact and fiction to follow real-life...
Life is quite sedentary in the small town of Bright Hope, the people rely on...
Not fazed by their previous experiences, Lorraine and Ed Warren are still successful paranormal investigators...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson) is a struggling alcoholic and an arguably bad captain for Omega...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
Old-style filmmaking makes this movie scarier than other recent horror films, simply because director Wan...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...