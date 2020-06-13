Patrick Wilson has joined the cast of 'Moonfall', alongside Halle Berry and Josh Gad.
The 46-year-old actor will star alongside Halle Berry and Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich's latest movie, which tells the story of a team of misfits who are assembled to save Earth from destruction after the Moon is discovered to be on a collision course with the planet.
Patrick will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut whose last mission ended in tragedy. His previous mission also holds the key to understanding the upcoming disaster.
Charlie Plummer has joined the project, to play Patrick's son, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Halle will star as an astronaut turned NASA administrator, who is a former colleague of Wilson, while Josh will portray unkempt genius KC Houseman.
The mismatched team are sent to land on the moon's surface and save humanity.
Emmerich has written the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.
Production on the flick is expected to begin in the autumn, although it depends on the coronavirus crisis which has currently shutdown Hollywood.
Emmerich, 64, is producing the film under his Centropolis banner while Kloser is producing through his Street Entertainment company.
