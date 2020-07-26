Sir Patrick Stewart has been writing his autobiography in lockdown.
The 'Star Trek' actor is 84 pages into his new book about his life and is grateful for the lockdown so he could spend his time writing the book.
He said: ''This is what I've been up to during lockdown. It's the first 84 pages of my autobiography ... I'd been asked many times before to write about Star Trek and X-Men, but there was never any time, never a window. Then suddenly there were hours and hours in every day.''
And the 80-year-old actor admits there are some days when information ''comes pouring out'' and on others, he finds it tough to write.
Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, he explained: ''Some days it's hard, on others it's like a dam opening and the words come pouring out - but it's probably s***.''
Meanwhile, Patrick previously admitted an autobiography had ''been in his mind for several years''.
He said in a statement at the time: ''The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime ... what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks' time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And ... I have the time. But most importantly, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could.''
