Paddy McGuinness forgot his wedding anniversary.

The 46-year-old TV star completely forgot about the landmark date, but his wife Christine ultimately forgave him because she ''couldn't do life without laughter'', and the loved-up couple eventually celebrated the occasion with some red heart-shaped balloons and a tasty-looking cake.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes video of their celebrations, Christine - who has Felicity, four, and six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope - wrote on Instagram: ''Happy anniversary 13 years together, 9 years married!!! Even though you totally forgot.. again! You are forgiven because I couldn't do life without laughter and you give me so much! Happy anniversary my love @mcguinness.paddy (sic)''

Christine previously revealed the coronavirus lockdown had actually helped to bring her and Paddy closer together.

The blonde beauty initially feared spending so much time at home amid the pandemic, but as it's transpired, she's been loving life in lockdown with the 'Top Gear' presenter.

She recently shared: ''It's been really strange because I thought we'd have hated this.

''If you'd have told me a few months ago, I'd have said 'Absolutely not, you cannot put me in lockdown with him!'

''I would have thought we would have hated it, but we are getting on so well. I think it's because this is the first time we are doing everything 50/50.

''The things we used to bicker about was mainly how much he would be away from home or if I wanted to work and couldn't because he was away, it was like little things whereas now we're both stay-at-home parents.

''We're both doing the same amount of cooking, cleaning, childcare, bedtimes, so there's nothing really to argue about. But don't get me wrong, I want him to go back to work!''