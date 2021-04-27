Patrick Dempsey believes that 'Disenchanted' will provide some much-needed "escapism".

The 55-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Robert Philip in the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 Disney movie 'Enchanted' and has hinted about how the project is coming together.

Patrick said: "I've been talking to director (Adam Shankman). The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance.

"To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

Patrick likened the upcoming flick to a "midlife crisis movie" and suggests that difference of opinion over the script led to such a long delay between the original movie and the sequel.

He told Variety: "Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done' but then no one could agree on the script.

"It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honour to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie."

The 'Bridget Jones' Baby' star also revealed that he will be singing publicly for the first time in the movie.

Patrick said: "I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly – for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it.

"But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting."