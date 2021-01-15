Patrick Dempsey will return for the 'Enchanted' sequel.

The 55-year-old actor has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the follow-up to the 2007 Disney film, 'Disenchanted', which is set to be released on streaming service Disney+.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday (14.01.21), Patrick said: "I just got the script for the second movie. Then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star also hinted that the sequel could begin filming in the spring.

Patrick said: "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting."

He was also full of praise for co-star Amy Adams who played his romantic interest – fairytale princess Giselle – in the original movie.

Dempsey remarked: "Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of.

Adam Shankman will direct the new film while it has been suggested that James Marsden will return as Prince Edward, even though he previously expressed concern about the moving taking so long to come to fruition.

The 47-year-old star said: "They've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it.

"We've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth."

Meanwhile, Patrick explained that he is pleased to be recognised by people having played some notable roles in his career.

He explained: "Everyone's really familiar with you. It's like living in a small town because everybody knows you. You don't necessarily know them, but they come up to you with such warmth and with great memory."