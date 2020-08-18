Pat McGrath is teaming up with Supreme for the fashion brand's first-ever makeup collection.

The 50-year-old makeup artist and beauty connoisseur will assist the streetwear label in its first foray into makeup, and has developed a special ''Supreme'' shade of her cult-favourite MatteTrance lipstick for the occasion.

Announcing the launch of the lipstick on social media, Pat wrote: ''SUPREME REVELATION Supreme(r)/Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick: MatteTranceTM hyper-pigmented lipstick in shade 'SUPREME' developed exclusively for @supremenewyork Fall/Winter 2020. Sign up NOW (sic)''

The striking shade of red is housed inside Pat's now iconic gold bullet tube, emblazoned with a set of gold lips, and also featuring Supreme's recognisable red and white logo.

On Pat's website, a description for the lipstick reads: ''The Limited Edition lipstick features MatteTrance's groundbreaking formulation and signature high-intensity hydrating pigment. It will be available in one shade only - 'SUPREME' - an instantly iconic bright red designed exclusively for Supreme by McGrath.''

As of the time of writing, there's no launch date for the lipstick, but it's thought to be dropping soon, as Pat claimed the beauty item would be ready for Supreme's Fall/Winter collection.

The beauty must-have comes as the latest makeup product to be released by Pat's makeup brand, Pat McGrath Labs, after she dropped her new Dark Star Mascara last month.

The mascara was only the second eyelash product to be made by Pat McGrath Labs, and the makeup artist enlisted the help of brand ambassador Naomi Campbell to star in the campaign, as well as a host of other fashion icons and up-and-coming models, whom the brand dubs ''McGrath Muses''.

Damian Hurley - the 18-year-old son of Elizabeth Hurley - also starred in the campaign, alongside legendary American actress Marisa Berenson, Irina Shayk, Salomon Diaz, Matt Fall Diba, Leon Dame, Tess McMillan, and Hudson Kroenig.