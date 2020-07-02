Parker Posey thinks the evolution of the film industry has stunted her career.

The 51-year-old actress is known for starring in a host of independent movies, rather than big-budget Hollywood films, and she's admitted acting work has become increasingly hard to come by in recent years.

She reflected: ''I've never really got any of the jobs that I had to really jump through hoops for.

''That's been disappointing. It's just a numbers thing now, too. What's that expression? 'You're only as great as the last film you did.' It's still kind of true. And none of my independent movies made money, so it became like, 'Why hire her?'

''Except for Wes Craven, I guess, or something like 'Josie and the Pussycats'. That was when they were like, 'Ooh, let's get a character actor in there who's kind of dark.'''

Parker also thinks the roles she prefers are increasingly tough to find in modern cinema.

She told The Independent: ''I loved those unconventional heroines from the 40s or the 70s, too, and the sidekicks, or the funny neighbours. There are no funny neighbours anymore!''

The acclaimed actress believes the industry started to change around 20 years ago, when she was offered a part in a big studio film.

Parker recalled: ''It was for this lovelorn, pining ex of Adam Sandler's, and he ran into her at the grocery store. And I was like, 'Yes. I am right for that.' It's three or four scenes in a movie, and it's a paycheck.

''But then, all of a sudden, there's a new draft of the script where it becomes a broad comedy, and then they decide that they don't need the lovelorn ex at all. It's simplified instead.

''Time is quicker now. They cut for plot and they cut for action. It's like, 'Oh, we don't have time for that.'''