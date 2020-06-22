Paris Jackson ''owes her life'' to her cousin TJ Jackson.

The 22-year-old actress paid tribute to the 3T singer - who was appointed co-guardian of the star and her brothers Prince and Blanket in 2012, three years after the death of her father Michael Jackson - on Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20), but made no mention of the late 'Thriller' hitmaker.

Sharing a pair of photos of the two of them together, she wrote: ''Happy fathers day papa t [heart emoji] i love you with all of my heart and i can't even begin to express my gratitude for all you've done. i owe you my life (sic)''

TJ - who took over sole guardianship of Blanket when he was 15 and also has four children and two stepchildren of his own - took to his own Instagram account to send a message to his father, Tito Jackson.

He wrote: ''Happy Father's Day to my pops @poppa3t. I am so thankful for all you've done for me. Enjoy your day. I love you.''

As well as her gratitude towards TJ, the 'Star' actress previously admitted she ''owes a lot'' to her boyfriend and Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn.

She said: ''Gabriel is my muse; I owe a lot to him. The dark parts of my mind are usually what help me write the songs I end up liking and wanting to record. The Beatles, Joe Purdy, Ray LaMontagne, Radiohead and The Lumineers are big writing influences of mine as well.''

Paris - whose biological mother is Debbie Rowe - has also spoken about her mental health battle, which has seen her struggle with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as she revealed she practices wolf therapy to help calm her mind.

She explained: ''I've always had a deep love for animals and I'm not quite sure where it came from. There's a lot of beauty in the simplicity of animals. There's a natural ebb and flow to animals; everything always falls into place, everything has purpose and serves mother nature in some way, and I've found humanity lacks that. Animals are so unapologetically themselves and they love unconditionally. They're so simple and perfect and I wish humans could be more like that.

''My dog is an emotional support animal and helps me immensely with my depression, anxiety and PTSD. Earthing is another form of nature healing I really love.''