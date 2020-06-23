Paris Jackson thinks people ''forget'' she is ''human''.

The 22-year-old model and musician has opened up about growing up in the spotlight as the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, and has said she used to be ''against'' the idea of letting ''the world in'' to her life because people would treat her differently because of her background.

She said: ''You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn't a choice. I wasn't ready then. I feel like I'm ready now.''

Paris also spoke about her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn - with whom she started her band, The Soundflowers - as she says she felt drawn to the musician because they are both ''the same level of damaged''.

Speaking in a preview clip for her and Gabriel's upcoming Facebook Watch show 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn', she added: ''When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music. I feel like we're the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I've gone through in my life and he's helped me realise this is what I was born to do.''

The beauty says the series - which will debut on June 30 - will ''pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more.''

Meanwhile, Paris recently said she ''owes a lot'' to her 31-year-old boyfriend, because she often looks to him for inspiration when she's writing music.

She said: ''Gabriel is my muse; I owe a lot to him. The dark parts of my mind are usually what help me write the songs I end up liking and wanting to record. The Beatles, Joe Purdy, Ray LaMontagne, Radiohead and The Lumineers are big writing influences of mine as well.''