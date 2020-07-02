Paris Jackson says her late father Michael Jackson used to ''tease'' her about having a girlfriend when she was younger.

The 22-year-old model and musician lost her father when she was 11 years old, when the music icon passed away in 2009 following an overdose of propofol, but has recalled the way he would tease her about her love life when she ''stared at a magazine too hard''.

Paris - who is currently romancing Gabriel Glenn - said she struggled with her sexuality whilst growing up, and admitted the 'Thriller' hitmaker ''caught on pretty quickly'' to how she was feeling.

She said: ''I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend' if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard.''

Paris also admitted she was convinced she'd ''end up marrying a chick'' before meeting Gabriel, because she has ''dated more women than men''.

She added: ''[I] never thought I'd end up with a dude. I thought I'd end up marrying a chick, I've dated more women than men.

''The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I've been in and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about most of the relationships I've been in.''

And whilst Paris' dad was able to pick up on her struggles as a child, she says she hid her sexuality from her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who is a Jehovah's Witness.

She explained during an episode of her Facebook Watch show 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn': ''Homosexuality, in general, is very taboo in the black community. That on top of the religious aspect, it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while.''