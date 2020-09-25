Paris Jackson is mourning the loss of two of her friends.

The Soundflowers singer has paid tribute to her pals Noah and Sofia in two separate Instagram posts and admitted the double tragedy is ''too much''.

The 22-year-old star first remembered Noah as a ''special soul'' who was ''beautiful inside and out''.

She wrote: ''I'm late posting this, but i still had to process. noah you were such a special soul. beautiful inside and out. i swear that chipped-tooth smile brought pure sunshine into every single room it entered..

'' i'm sorry life was so hard on you, and the world so cruel. you deserved nothing but light and joy and love, as that was what you brought into the lives of the people who knew you.

''it brings me peace to know you are now surrounded by those things, and no longer in pain. rest in transition, little brother. you will never be forgotten.(sic)''

Paris - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe - then shared her tribute to fellow singer Sofia and expressed her regret at not being there ''towards the end''.

As with Noah, Paris shared a gallery of photos of herself and Sofia and wrote: ''One is already too much. i hate this.. sofia thank you so much for all of the cuddles, laughs, and friendship. there was never a dull moment with you.

''i'm going to miss the chills all over my body when hearing you sing, discovering new music together, the downtown adventures in the middle of the night, all of it. you came into my life when i really needed it, and i wish i could have been there for you towards the end. you will be missed by so many. rest in transition love (sic)''