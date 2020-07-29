Paris Jackson finds it ''tough'' being compared to her late father Michael Jackson.

The 22-year-old aspiring musician and actress is part of a folk duo named The Soundflowers with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, and has said making music means she is automatically compared to her iconic father - who was known as the King of Pop - despite working under a completely different genre.

Speaking during an episode of her Facebook Watch show, 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn', she said: ''My dad was the king of pop, rock and soul, but he didn't do folk - which is funny, because I am, being a musician, which is expected, but I'm doing a genre that's not expected. But I'm not gonna pretend it's easy.

''It's tough, because I'm baring my soul with my music. It's very, very vulnerable. But I want to grow. I want to become a better musician every day. The best thing I can do is head out for tour.''

But Paris doesn't want to use her famous name to help sell tickets to her concerts, as she'd much rather ''make it on her own''.

Her publicist, Elliot Mintz, confessed he would have an easier time filling venues if he could trade on her surname, but added: ''That's not something she wants. She wants to make it on her own. The question remains: what if nobody shows up?''

During the episode, Paris and Gabriel are seen travelling to concerts in a van, before Paris can be seen becoming increasingly anxious onstage.

And Elliot explained it isn't the prospect of failure that worries Paris, but of success.

He said: ''She has very clear perceptions of what international fame implies. [She knows fame] does not buy you a lifetime of joy and happiness.''

Despite feeling anxious about the idea of success, Paris wants to keep developing as a musician and as a person.

She said: ''I want to become just better at what I do in life in general. Just all the things that I do.''