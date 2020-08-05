Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn have split after two years together.

The 22-year-old singer - who is the daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson - has called time on her romance with her The Sound Flowers bandmate 23, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE.

Sources told TMZ.com that the decision was amicable and that Paris has decided to focus her attention on her music.

The pair going their separate ways comes as the final episode of their Facebook Watch series 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn' aired, in which they admitted they are ''constantly butting heads''.

Paris - who this week said she has ''no label'' for her sexuality - explained: ''A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is.

''The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it's a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy. I've always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he's a Taurus.''

Paris also hailed Glenn - who she calls Gabe - ''one of many soulmates''.

She said: ''I don't think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners.

''In one life Gabe was probably my daughter. And in another life he was probably my grandpa and then in another life he was probably my worst enemy.''

Glenn admitted that he'll always want to be in a band with Paris, even when they are no longer romantically involved.

He said: ''I think we said when we first got together, even if we didn't work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together. Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what.''

And Paris insisted that she ''can't see her life without'' Glenn, who showed her that ''love does exist''.

She said: ''I don't know what's going to happen in the future. But obviously there's someone that I strive to be. I want to grow, and I want to become a better person, a better musician ... but I can't do this without Gabe.

Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies, and it's not as pretty as it looks in the movies -- it can get ugly and it can be more beautiful than described in the movies and it is possible. He makes me not feel as alone. He's had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can't see my life without him.''