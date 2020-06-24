Paris Hilton says her boyfriend Carter Reum is a ''dream come true''.

The 39-year-old socialite and the businessman, also 39, first went public with their relationship in January after several months of speculation, and they have now proved their bond is stronger than ever as they enjoyed a romantic trip to a vineyard and shared snaps from the date on social media.

Alongside several videos and photos of the pair, Paris wrote: ''You are my fairytale and dream come true.

''#Mood #inLove & #HappyAF (sic)''

The sweet post comes less than two months after Paris made her romance with Carter Instagram official in a glowing tribute that was posted to honour their anniversary.

She wrote in late April: ''Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine (sic).''

And, on her Instagram stories, Paris shared a number of pictures of neon signs with gushing messages, including: ''Happily Ever After'', ''I Want To Be With You Everywhere'', ''For Infinity And Beyond'' and ''I Love You With All My Heart''.

Speaking in February, Paris confessed she's having ''the best time of [her] life'' with the hunk, whom she described as ''very sweet''.

Paris gushed: ''I'm so happy. This is the best time of my life right now. He's very sweet. He's a nice, intelligent, smart, kind man.''

The blonde beauty was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, but split with him in November 2018 after two years together, and previously called the decision to end their romance the ''best decision'' she's ever made.

Asking if calling off their engagement was a difficult decision, she replied: ''No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right.

''I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.''