Paris Hilton has been watching 'The Simple Life' with her boyfriend Carter Reum during lockdown.

The 39-year-old socialite and DJ has been spending time at home with Carter amid the coronavirus pandemic, and says they've been watching her reality show - which followed her and Nicole Richie as they attempted to work and live as average Americans, and ran from 2003 to 2007 - to pass the time.

She confessed: ''We just chill together. We watch 'The Simple Life'. He's not like, a reality show type of person because he's a very intellectual man, so to see him watching something like that is very fun and entertaining.''

And whilst Paris has found it hard to adjust to spending so much time at home, she said she's ''trying to see the silver lining'' in the situation.

She added during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': ''I'm used to being on a plane 250 days a year and traveling, so this is the first time since I was a little kid that I've been stuck in one place. Obviously it's a scary and difficult time around the world right now, but I'm trying to see the silver lining in it of just being home, doing art, a lot of cooking, spending time with my pets and my boyfriend. So making the most of it.''

Meanwhile, sources recently said Paris is happier than ever in her romance with Carter, whom she began dating a little over a year ago.

An insider said: ''Paris has never been happier. They are head over heels in love with each other.''

The blonde beauty was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, but split with him in November 2018 after two years together, and previously called the decision to end their romance the ''best decision'' she's ever made.

Asking if calling off their engagement was a difficult decision, she replied: ''No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right.

''I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.''