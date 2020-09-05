Paris Hilton felt like she was ''acting'' in her past relationships.

The 39-year-old socialite has dated numerous guys and been engaged several times - including to fashion model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005 and actor Chris Zylka in 2018 - but she can now be honest with herself and admit that she was pretending to be happier in her relationships than she actually was to portray the ''perfect life''.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''I just wanted love so bad that I was willing to accept being hit or yelled at or screamed at or strangled, or a lot of thing.

''I always wanted to portray, 'I'm so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,' but I never truly felt that. I was just acting.''

It comes after Paris revealed she suffers from anxiety and depression following a traumatic experience in her childhood, where she was abused at a correctional boarding school by the staff.

She recalled: ''It was just terrifying to be in a place every day where people who work there were sadistic and wanted to torture and hurt children. I don't wish that on anyone.

''The staff would say, 'You spoilt, rich brat, no one loves you, no one cares about you.' They love to break you down as much as possible.''

Her parents sent her to the school when she was just 16 as she kept sneaking out of her former school to go clubbing, but Paris doesn't put any blame on her famous folks.

Although it has led her to develop trust issues, which is why she stayed with some of her abusive boyfriends who she claims had strangled her.

Now, 'The Simple Life' star is in a very happy relationship with Carter Reum and recently shared a sweet post of her new beau on social media.

She wrote: ''When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on.

''My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You've filled my heart with so much love.

''I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you.

''You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary! (sic)''