Paris Hilton wants to have twins.

The 39-year-old socialite - who has been dating Carter Reum for the past year - is keen to have both a boy and a girl when she starts a family and has already chosen a name for her daughter, London.

Speaking on The Lady Gang podcast, she shared: ''First one, we're planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin. When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins. I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy. So if you have any suggestions, I'm asking my friends. I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know - it's hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I'm just still trying to decide on.''

Meanwhile, Paris previously insisted she is focusing on ''family'' instead of her career after revealing in the past that her life goal is to earn $1 billion through her business ventures including her music and DJ-ing.

When asked about her $1 billion dream, she said: ''I'm so proud of everything I've done, and that used to be my goal because I was more just thinking about my business life. But now that I'm so happy in my relationship and everything, and I've done so much and built such a huge empire, that's not my focus any more. I'm more focused on the future, and things that really matter, like family and the next phase of my life. But things are going amazing business-wise, I just released my 27th fragrance, of course I'm going to continue always being a Boss Babe, because I love working hard, but I'm now going to put my personal life with my relationship ahead of my business.''