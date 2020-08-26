Paris Hilton ''wants to settle down and start a family''.

The 39-year-old star is reportedly eager to make long-term plans with boyfriend Carter Reum and she is already taking steps towards starting a family with the businessman.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Paris is not pregnant yet, but is definitely trying.

''She has matured a lot and really wants to settle down and start a family.''

Speculation about Paris' relationship plans comes shortly after the blonde beauty revealed she decided to freeze her eggs a few years ago following a conversation with Kim Kardashian West.

The blonde beauty actually thinks ''every woman'' should consider freezing their eggs.

She recently said: ''I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it. She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.

''I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that 'Oh my God, I need to get married.'''

Paris is convinced she's finally found the love of her life in Carter, admitting she was ''just acting'' in some of her previous relationships.

The TV star - who has been engaged three times before - said: ''I've said 'He's the one' before just because I always wanted to portray 'I'm so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend', but I never truly felt that.

''I was just acting.''

Paris also claimed that the coronavirus lockdown has proven to be a turning point in her life.

She shared: ''Before [lockdown], life was travelling to different countries constantly, being around strangers, just playing the character all the time, so you forget who you are almost and get lost in it.

''But it's not who I am or how I want to be remembered. I'm kind-hearted and smart.''