Paris Hilton feels like she ''helped create a monster''.

The 39-year-old socialite insisted she is always putting on an act after crafting a certain ''persona'', and she has mixed views on the impact she's had on celebrity culture.

Speaking in new documentary 'This Is Paris', she said: ''I travel all around the world and I've seen nothing except hotel rooms, clubs, stores.

''I don't even know who I am sometimes. I'm always kind of putting on this facade. I just had this plan and created this brand and this persona and this character and I've been stuck with her ever since.

''Everyone says I'm the original influencer, but sometimes I feel like I helped create a monster.''

The reality star - who found fame on 'The Simple Life' alongside Nicole Richie - has gone on to become a businesswoman worth £228 million.

However, she insisted the world doesn't actually know the real her, and she still has ''nightmares'' after a traumatic experience in her childhood, where she was abused at a correctional boarding school by the staff.

She explained: ''I feel like the whole world thinks they know me because I've been playing this character for so long.

''No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it.

''I wish I could bring a camera into my dreams and show you what it's like. It's terrifying and I relive that every night.

''I experienced it and to this day I'm still traumatised. I'm so used to playing a character that it's hard for me to be normal. When the camera's around I always turn into someone else.''

Her parents sent her to the school when she was just 16 as she kept sneaking out of her former school to go clubbing, but Paris doesn't put any blame on her famous folks.

However, it has led her to develop trust issues, which is why she stayed with some of her abusive boyfriends who she claims had strangled her.

Now, Paris is in a very happy relationship with Carter Reum and recently shared a sweet post of her new beau on social media.

She wrote: ''When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on.

''My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You've filled my heart with so much love.

''I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you.''