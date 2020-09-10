Paris Hilton doesn't think it is ''fair'' that Britney Spears is still under a conservatorship.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker gave up control of her personal and financial affairs following her highly-publicised breakdown in 2008 and her old friend insisted it's time the arrangement came to an end so the 38-year-old singer can take charge of her life and be an adult.

She said: ''I feel like if you are an adult you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can't imagine right now if that was still happening to me.

''After just working your whole life and working so hard, she's this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair.''

But the 39-year-old star admitted she doesn't raise the subject with her friend.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, she said: ''I saw her this summer. We've had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much...

''She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion... fun things.

''I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I've never talked about it with her.''

Despite Paris' concerns, in documents relating to the conservatorship, Britney's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, insisted it was a ''voluntary'' arrangement.

However, the 'Gimme More' hitmaker does want all future court proceedings to be made public, despite opposition from her father, former conservator Jamie Spears.

Documents filed last week stated ''''Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible.

''The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it.''