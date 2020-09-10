Paris Hilton says the Kardashian family are ''ready to just live their lives'' after they announced their reality show is coming to an end.

The 39-year-old socialite and businesswoman has close ties to the Kardashian family, as Kim Kardashian West previously worked as her personal stylist before she began starring in her family's reality show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

And now, Paris has said she isn't surprised at the famous family's decision to end their E! show, because she knows they have ''so many things going on'' in their lives that they want to focus on instead.

She said: ''They have huge business empires. I am sure they want to spend their time doing that and being with [their] families. [They] have so many things going on. And after 20 seasons, I think they are ready to just live their life and not be on camera every second.''

Paris can relate to the family's desire to move on, as she admitted she walked away from 'The Simple Life' - in which she starred with Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007 - because she was ''over it''.

She added: ''Just with 'The Simple Life', I was just over it. I wanted to just focus on my business.''

And the blonde beauty says she's ''proud'' of the Kardashian family - which also includes Kim's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as brother Rob Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner - for the huge success they've found as a result of their show.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she explained: ''It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known [Kim] since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing. I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well.''

The Kardashian family announced this week they will be ending 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2021, after 20 seasons over 14 years.