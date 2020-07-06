Paris Hilton is enjoying life in lockdown with her boyfriend Carter Reum and said she is happy to have extra time to spend at home with him.
Paris and Carter, both 39, have been dating for over six months and Paris admitted that being quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic has brought her and the author and entrepreneur even closer.
Speaking to Barkha Beauty founder Barkha Shewakramani on her YouTube channel, Paris said: ''It's just been nice because I've always travelled. I'm used to be gonna plane 250 days a year, I'm constantly in a different country. I'm never at home, so just to be in an amazing relationship and be able to spend so much time with my boyfriend every single day and just cook together and just chill and relax.
''I've literally since I'm a teenager I've not relaxed or done anything like this or been at home so it's a big difference and I'm just loving the time with my man.''
Paris also called the pandemic a ''reset for the entire world'' and shared her belief that it is bringing the world together.
She said: ''I think it's really a reset for the entire world I feel that mother nature is telling us you guys need to really respect the world that we're all together and this is something that's affecting everyone,
''It doesn't matter where you're from, it's affecting the entire world. Doesn't matter how much money you have, doesn't matter who you are, this affects every single person and I really believe that it's bringing the world closer together.'
''Like I've noticed just such a shift and that which I think is amazing and really people coming together to help each other and spreading love and people connecting in ways they've never connected.''
