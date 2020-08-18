Paris Hilton still has ''nightmares'' about a childhood trauma she experienced.

The 39-year-old socialite has opened up for the first time about what she went through as a young girl, and will tell all in her new online documentary series.

Speaking in a preview clip from her YouTube Originals documentary, 'This Is Paris', she said: ''I don't even know who I am sometimes. I didn't used to be that way. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone ... But I couldn't tell you guys, because every time I tried I would get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it. And the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there.''

Meanwhile, Paris previously called the pandemic a ''reset for the entire world'' and shared her belief that it is bringing the world together.

She said: ''I think it's really a reset for the entire world, I feel that mother nature is telling us you guys need to really respect the world that we're all together and this is something that's affecting everyone.

''It doesn't matter where you're from, it's affecting the entire world. Doesn't matter how much money you have, doesn't matter who you are, this affects every single person and I really believe that it's bringing the world closer together.' Like I've noticed just such a shift and that which I think is amazing and really people coming together to help each other and spreading love and people connecting in ways they've never connected.''

Paris is in a new relationship with Carter Reum and previously described him as her ''home'' as she believes ''home'' is a person rather than a place.

Posting a picture of herself and Carter enjoying some time by the pool, she wrote on Instagram: ''For the two of us, home isn't a place. It's a person. And we're finally home. (sic)''