Paris Hilton has recalled looking like "an alien" when she got her eyebrows bleached for a Vogue photoshoot.

The 40-year-old socialite was told having her brows dyed white was "so high-fashion" on a shoot for Vogue, but she got a shock when she looked in the mirror.

She recalled: "They made me bleach my eyebrows once. We were doing this Vogue shoot. They were like, 'This is so high-fashion. We're going to bleach your eyebrows white. That's going to look beyond.'

"It's this huge photographer so I felt bad. I'm like, 'Okay fine.' I literally looked like an alien with like the biggest forehead in the world. I looked terrible."

What's more, when she tried to dye her brows back to her natural light brown colour, she ended up turning them orange, black and red.

Speaking on her 'This Is Paris' podcast, she continued: "Then I had to figure out how to get my eyebrows back to normal.

"I'm dyeing them and they're turning orange. Then they're red. Then black. And I'm like okay this is literally the biggest nightmare of my life."

Fortunately, "eventually they faded" and she "could go in public with normal eyebrows again."

Meanwhile, the former 'Simple Life' star has just been unveiled as the new face of Lanvin.

The DJ and Hilton hotels heiress is the star of the French fashion house's spring 2021 campaign.

She said in a statement: "I'm humbled to be working with Lanvin for their Spring/Summer campaign and to be able to contribute to the brand's legacy. "I've always been a fan of the house and personally admire the founder Jeanne Lanvin. She was able to build an empire from one small shop that still exists 130 years later. Her entrepreneurial spirit is so incredible — remind you of anyone else?"

Paris transformed into a modern-day version of a 1950s socialite, known for their draped dresses, ballerina pumps and jewelled sunglasses for the campaign.

The brand's creative director, Bruno Sialelli explained how he wanted to switch up Paris' "glimmery style" to hone in on her natural beauty.

He said: "She is quite known for her long blonde hair and glimmery style and we wanted to shed light on her ability to transform — much like a swan. "As the originator of the influencer movement and the idea of 'famous for being famous,' I wanted to show the world how far she has come in the industry that she created. We stripped back the styling and allowed her natural beauty to be captured."