Paris Hilton is ''nervous'' for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail ''personal and traumatic experiences''.

The 39-year-old socialite and DJ will star in the upcoming documentary series on her YouTube channel from September 14, and has said she's ''excited but also very nervous'' at the thought of letting the general public see some of her most private moments.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she told guest host Nikki Glaser: ''I'm excited, but I'm also very nervous given the topics discussed in this film. It's things that I have never talked about before, really personal and traumatic experiences. So to talk about that publicly is obviously very hard.

''I learned so much about myself that I had no idea of ... why I am the way I am. And now I understand myself so much more.''

This week, a preview clip for the series saw Paris confess to having ''nightmares'' about an ordeal in her childhood, which she doesn't like to speak about.

In the clip, she said: ''I'm nervous. I'm shaking.

''It's hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning.

''I don't know - it's something that's very personal, and not something I like talking about.

''No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it.''

And a synopsis for the documentary explained the 'Stars Are Blind' singer will confront her ''heartbreaking trauma''.

It reads: ''This Is Paris uncovers the hidden past of the international icon. As Paris confronts the heartbreaking trauma that forged who she is today, this deeply compelling portrait tells the real story of a teenage girl desperate to escape into a fantasy and sheds new light on the insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create.''