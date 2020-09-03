Paris Hilton says her traumatic experiences at school led to her filming her infamous 2003 sex tape.

The 39-year-old socialite and businesswoman recently opened up on the year of her life spent at Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was 17, where she alleged she was emotionally and physically abused on a daily basis.

And now, Paris has also claimed she was ''so lost'' when she left the school as soon as she turned 18, that she ended up in a relationship with ''the wrong person'', and ultimately engaged in a sex tape.

She explained: ''That would never have happened if I hadn't gone to that school. I just feel when I got out of that school, I was so lost ... I never would have let someone like that in my life if I hadn't gone through such experiences. And therefore, I would have never put myself in that situation. But I just wanted love so bad. I didn't really know. I was so naïve. And I trusted the wrong person. And that's something I'll regret for the rest of my life.

''I think when people see the film, they're going to see a completely different side. And, they're going to see I am human, and I do have feelings.''

Paris also insisted she didn't speak about her time in the school for years, because she felt ''so grateful and so happy to be free'' that she ''didn't want to bring it up''.

She added during an appearance on 'CBS Sunday Morning', which is set to air this weekend: ''When I got out, I was just so grateful and so happy to be free and to be out of there that I just didn't want to bring it up. I was like, I'd rather, you know, just never talk about this. Just don't think about it. And the moment I stepped out of that building is when I decided I'm never telling this story to anyone, ever.''

The 'Simple Life' star opens up about her time at the Provo Canyon School on her upcoming YouTube documentary, 'This Is Paris', which premieres on September 14.

Provo Canyon School has since responded to the allegations made by Paris, but said the school changed ownership in 2000 - which was one year after Paris left - so ''cannot comment'' on previous operations.