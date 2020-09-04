Paris Hilton ''misses'' making music.

The socialite turned DJ admitted she was considering getting back into the studio, as she shared a video of her dancing to her track 'Stars Are Blind'.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''I miss making music!!! Should I get back in the studio? ... #StarsAreBlind ... #Iconic (sic)''

Paris has been at home with her boyfriend Carter Reum in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and she feels this time has been a ''reset for the entire world'' and shared her belief that it is bringing the world together.

She said: ''I think it's really a reset for the entire world, I feel that mother nature is telling us you guys need to really respect the world that we're all together and this is something that's affecting everyone. It doesn't matter where you're from, it's affecting the entire world. Doesn't matter how much money you have, doesn't matter who you are, this affects every single person and I really believe that it's bringing the world closer together.'

''Like I've noticed just such a shift and that which I think is amazing and really people coming together to help each other and spreading love and people connecting in ways they've never connected.''

Paris and Carter have been dating for over six months but are stronger than ever after quarantining together.

She added: ''It's just been nice because I've always traveled. I'm usually on a plane 250 days a year, I'm constantly in a different country. I'm never at home, so just to be in an amazing relationship and be able to spend so much time with my boyfriend every single day and just cook together and just chill and relax. I've literally since I'm a teenager I've not relaxed or done anything like this or been at home so it's a big difference and I'm just loving the time with my man.''