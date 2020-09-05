Paris Hilton made herself a ''Barbie airhead''.

The socialite insists she just put on a persona and made her ''airhead'' personality a ''brand'' that she has been stuck with forever.

Speaking in her new documentary, 'This is Paris', she said: ''I made myself Barbie airhead ... I created this brand and I've been stuck with her ever since.''

Paris has stopped ''playing the character'' since the coronavirus lockdown.

The 39-year-old TV star has confessed to playing up to a stereotype earlier in her career, but Paris thinks lockdown has proven to be a turning point in her life.

She shared: ''Before [lockdown], life was travelling to different countries constantly, being around strangers, just playing the character all the time, so you forget who you are almost and get lost in it. But it's not who I am or how I want to be remembered. I'm kind-hearted and smart.''

Paris is planning to stop her DJ gigs in Ibiza and wants to change her lifestyle.

She explained: ''I'm sick of giving my life away so much and travelling and not having any personal life whatsoever.''

Meanwhile, Paris felt like she was ''acting'' in her past relationships.

She said: ''I just wanted love so bad that I was willing to accept being hit or yelled at or screamed at or strangled, or a lot of thing.

''I always wanted to portray, 'I'm so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,' but I never truly felt that. I was just acting.''

And it comes after Paris revealed she suffers from anxiety and depression following a traumatic experience in her childhood, where she was abused at a correctional boarding school by the staff.

She recalled: ''It was just terrifying to be in a place every day where people who work there were sadistic and wanted to torture and hurt children. I don't wish that on anyone. The staff would say, 'You spoilt, rich brat, no one loves you, no one cares about you.' They love to break you down as much as possible.''