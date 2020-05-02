Paris Hilton has revealed she has let her fans crash her home because she owes the world.
Paris Hilton has let her fans stay at her house.
The 39-year-old star regards her loyal supporters as her younger siblings and always makes sure there are some of them around, wherever she's working in the world.
She said: ''I consider my fans my little brothers and sisters.
''They call themselves the Little Hiltons.
''The relationship we have is so amazing. I've actually had some of them come and stay.
''Anywhere I go around the world, I make sure they're there because it gets a little lonely just travelling and being by myself.
''It's nice to have people around me who love me for being me and have no bad intentions.
''It's just all about true love.''
The former 'Simple Life' star is grateful for social media as it's brought her even closer to her ''family'' of fans.
She added to New! magazine: ''And now with social media, I can stay in contact with them, get advice from them and really get to know them. ''We're like a family.''
When she does have to travel for work, Paris likes to cram in as many appointments as possible.
She explained: ''I really love to optimise my time.
''Any time I'm travelling around the world, I don't just want to do one thing, so I basically pack in a week or more of work into two days - anything from appearances to photo shoots, interviews, meetings, and looking at different real estate properties. I'm also doing charity work.
''Then at night I get to perform at whatever is the best music festival, club, or whatever is happening. I love music and I love to entertain.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...