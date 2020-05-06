Paris Hilton has created a collection of merchandise to help raise money for coronavirus relief charities.

The 39-year-old socialite has announced her Sliving line - a phrase created from the of the words slaying and living - which includes black, pink, and white T-shirts as well as hoodies and sweatshirts that will see proceeds go towards charities helping to fight the global health crisis.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news in a video clip, she wrote: ''Surprise! So many of you have been requesting for this! I am so excited to release my #sliving merch collection just for you guys! I hope you guys will love it as much as I do.''

In the video she showed her collection of clothing which each featuring one of her trademark catchphrases; ''sliving'', ''loves it'', and ''that's hot''.

Paris said: ''I'm really excited because this is my first time doing merch. Proceeds from this merch are gonna go to charity, so it's gonna be fun fashion for an amazing cause.''

The hotel heiress then showed off the pink ''quarantine hoodie'', which features a poster for her 2000s reality TV series 'The Simple Life' with her and her co-star Nicole Richie donning face masks and holding hand sanitiser.

Under the title of the show, the word ''Covid-19'' has been added, while at the bottom of the poster, it reads, ''This quarantine is not hot, bitch.''

Proceeds from her coronavirus merch will go towards Frontline Foods, which helps to feed frontline workers by funding local restaurants.

Paris has is also selling black face masks featuring her catchphrases, and for every mask bought, one will be donated to healthcare workers via a partnership with GetUsPPE.org.