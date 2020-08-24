Paris Hilton feels she'll ''always be a child at heart''.

The 39-year-old star is set to turn 40 in February, but Paris thinks she'll always retain some child-like traits because she ''never got to live [her] childhood''.

She shared: ''I feel like I'll always be a child at heart. Perhaps because I never got to live my childhood that much. I think a lot has to do with that.''

Paris has never never had Botox or surgery, and she feels ''proud'' that she's been able to resist the temptation to change her appearance.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I look in the mirror and I'm just like 'What?'

''I'm proud of that because in Hollywood everybody has so much done that it's crazy.''

Paris was previously obsessed with amassing an enormous personal fortune.

But the blonde beauty - who is dating businessman Carter Reum - admits her priorities have changed in recent years and she's now focused on a new ''phase'' in her life.

She said: ''I just feel untouchable because of my relationship and what my life's going to be like.

''I'm focusing on the next phase of my life, which is completely different to the past 20 years of everything I've done.''

Meanwhile, Paris previously described the coronavirus pandemic as a ''reset for the entire world''.

The socialite explained: ''I think it's really a reset for the entire world, I feel that mother nature is telling us you guys need to really respect the world that we're all together and this is something that's affecting everyone.

''It doesn't matter where you're from, it's affecting the entire world. Doesn't matter how much money you have, doesn't matter who you are, this affects every single person and I really believe that it's bringing the world closer together.''