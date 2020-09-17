Paris Hilton keeps saying no to reality television.

The socialite and DJ insists she is far ''too focused'' on her businesses to ever consider going back on TV again.

Speaking specifically about 'The Hills: New Beginnings', she said on Watch What Happens Live: ''Yes, I did say no to it a ton of times. They wanted me both times and I said no ... Every single day we always get calls of people pitching different shows and I always say no. I'm too focused on my business, I don't have time for that.''

And asked if she was ever close to signing for a show, she insisted that she always turns them down, saying: ''No. When they call me with something I always just say I don't have time.''

Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she is focusing on ''family'' instead of her career after admitting her life goal is to earn $1 billion.

When asked about her $1 billion dream, she said: ''I'm so proud of everything I've done, and that used to be my goal because I was more just thinking about my business life. But now that I'm so happy in my relationship and everything, and I've done so much and built such a huge empire, that's not my focus any more. I'm more focused on the future, and things that really matter, like family and the next phase of my life. But things are going amazing business-wise, I just released my 27th fragrance, of course I'm going to continue always being a Boss Babe, because I love working hard, but I'm now going to put my personal life with my relationship ahead of my business.''

The former 'Simple Life' star calls herself the first real influencer, and has also said she feels a sense of pride when she looks at how many other people have pursued a career in ''creating their own brands and businesses'' because of her.

She added: ''I feel proud. I always have pride in myself for being an innovator, a trailblazer, a pioneer, to have created something that has inspired so many other people to create their own brands and businesses. I try to look at the good parts of it. Obviously there are some influencers who are negative and you know, they're not using it in a positive way, but then there's others who are building amazing businesses and making a living off of it.''