Paris Hilton has been having an ''amazing time'' in lockdown with her boyfriend Carter Reum.

The 39-year-old socialite and the entrepreneur-and-writer, also 39, first went public with their relationship back in January after several months of speculation, and they have been isolating together at her Los Angeles home since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Paris admits her pre-quarantine life was a whirlwind of ''travel, adventure and work'' so she has been enjoying the chance to take a break with her man.

In an interview with Vogue, she said: ''I'm used to being on a plane and travelling over 250 days of the year, so I've never in my life, since I was a kid, had this much time off. I've really been making the most out of it.

''I'm so happy. I feel so blessed. I'm spending a lot of time at home with my boyfriend and we're quarantining together. We both are business people, so we do our work during the day and then at night we cook together and watch movies and play with the puppy. It's just been an amazing time to be together and I'm really enjoying it.''

Paris has also used her time at home to focus on developing her new app as well as a host of other ''innovative projects''.

She teased: ''I've been getting more involved in the tech space. I'm a huge undercover nerd and I'm obsessed with anything to do with technology, so it's really fun and interesting to find different companies to invest in. I'm working on a lot of really exciting, innovative projects.''

The blonde beauty was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, but split with him in November 2018 after two years together, and she previously described her choice to end their romance the ''best decision'' she's ever made.

Asking if calling off their engagement was a difficult decision, she replied: ''No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right.

''I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.''