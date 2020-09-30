Paris Hilton feels like the ''luckiest girl in the world''.

The 39-year-old socialite has paid a gushing tribute to Carter Reum to mark their first anniversary together and thanked him for ''transforming'' her life.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Anniversary my love! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I have you.

''You opened my heart in ways I didn't existed. You are the most extraordinary person I've ever met. You transformed my life in so many ways.

''I never thought it was possible to have this much love for someone. I will never forget our first kiss.''

The 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker believes she's finally found the person who makes her ''whole'' and thinks they are the ''perfect match''.

She gushed: ''When we are together I feel like we are in our own world and everything disappears around us and it's only you and me. You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is, you were that one missing piece of the puzzle.

''Thank you for being the best, most loyal and supportive man in my life. Thank you for filling my heart with so much love.

''We make each other whole. We are One. We are the perfect match.''

And Paris can't wait to see what the future holds for her and her ''best friend''.

She said: ''You are both my boyfriend and best friend in one and I cannot even express how grateful I am for you. I love you so much and I am so excited for our future together!''