Paris Hilton is working on ''new designs'' for her clothing line.
The 39-year-old socialite and businesswoman has released several fashion collections in the past - including multiple collaborations with online retailers boohoo - and she has now revealed she's working on releasing a new range of clothes and accessories, featuring jewellery, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses.
Speaking about her upcoming endeavours, she said: ''I'm working on my new fragrances, my 26th and 27th fragrances that are nearly here. I'm working on my albums, coming out with new designs for my clothing line - jewellery, and shoes, and handbags, and sunglasses - I have new products coming out for those all the time as well.''
Paris is known for her sense of fashion, and has said her all-time favourite look was the iconic Julien Macdonald chainmail dress she wore for her 21st birthday.
Recalling the outfit, she explained: ''My favourite item is my 21st birthday dress that Julien Macdonald designed. It's such an iconic dress that so many people recreated and I think if I was a dress, I would be that dress, which is sparkly and beautiful.''
The look was recreated a few years ago when Kendall Jenner imitated the dress for her own 21st birthday, and Paris ''loved'' seeing the style come back to life.
She added: ''I loved it. [When] she walked in the room and I saw the dress, I immediately recognised it. I was like 'Oh my god, that's the same dress I wore on my 21st birthday.' It made me happy, I love seeing all of my different looks recreated by people or seen on the runway, or Instagram, which makes me proud that people love what I wear.''
However, Paris will be hoping no-one tries to recreate a specific look she wore to the Sundance Film Festival in 2001, as she marked the ''pink tutu gown'' as her biggest fashion fail.
Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''I got this dress from Patricia Fields. It was like a black bustier with a giant pink tutu gown - it was too drastic. I wore it with moon boots because it was snowing and I couldn't wear my heels, and it was freezing so I had to wear this beanie.''
