Paris Hilton has paid a sweet tribute to boyfriend Carter Reum on the couple's anniversary.

The 39-year-old socialite took to Instagram to share a picture collage and poem to mark their special day.

Paris wrote: ''Happy anniversary my love! From the moment you walked into my life you changed it in every way. Every day with you has been a blessing. You have shown me what true love really is.

''Thank you for all the incredible memories, the late night laughs and the early morning kisses. Thank you for making me feel safe, holding my hand through this life and proving that good men still exist.

''In you I've found the love of my life, my other half, my partner, and my best friend. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in other world! I'm so excited for our future together! I love you forever and ever!''

Hilton, who also shared a clip of the pair snuggling in a hammock, added a poetic tribute to her beau.

She wrote: ''She opened her eyes and didn't wonder, she knew deep in her heart & soul. Every day he tells her how much he loves her, how beautiful she is to him. That she is his favourite, his only, his love.

''That when the sun comes up every morning he chooses her and that he always will. And she knows he means every word he tells her. She is rested in his assurances.

''She finally released all the broken promises in her past and believed she could trust her heart just this once more... Happy Anniversary my love, I love you to the moon and back!''

It is not known exactly how long Paris and Carter have been together but they were first linked earlier this year and went Instagram official in April.