Paris Hilton has ''finally'' found her ''home'' with Carter Reum.

The 39-year-old socialite and DJ has taken to social media to gush over her boyfriend Carter, as she said she believes ''home'' is a person rather than a place.

Posting a picture of herself and Carter enjoying some time by the pool, she wrote on Instagram: ''For the two of us, home isn't a place. It's a person. And we're finally home. (sic)''

The sweet post comes after Paris recently said she's pleased to be able to spend more time with Carter, also 39, amid the coronavirus lockdown, as the couple - who have been dating for over six months - have grown even closer.

She said: ''It's just been nice because I've always travelled. I'm used to be gonna plane 250 days a year, I'm constantly in a different country. I'm never at home, so just to be in an amazing relationship and be able to spend so much time with my boyfriend every single day and just cook together and just chill and relax.

''I've literally since I'm a teenager I've not relaxed or done anything like this or been at home so it's a big difference and I'm just loving the time with my man.''

Paris also called the pandemic a ''reset for the entire world'' and shared her belief that it is bringing the world together.

She said: ''I think it's really a reset for the entire world I feel that mother nature is telling us you guys need to really respect the world that we're all together and this is something that's affecting everyone,

''It doesn't matter where you're from, it's affecting the entire world. Doesn't matter how much money you have, doesn't matter who you are, this affects every single person and I really believe that it's bringing the world closer together.'

''Like I've noticed just such a shift and that which I think is amazing and really people coming together to help each other and spreading love and people connecting in ways they've never connected.''