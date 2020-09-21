Paris Hilton developed ''trust issues'' after being sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was a teenager.

The 39-year-old socialite opened up on being sent to the residential behavioural school in her new YouTube Originals documentary, 'This Is Paris', where she alleged she faced physical and mental abuse.

And during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Paris said being sent to the school fractured her relationship with her parents, because she felt she ''didn't deserve to go there''.

In the interview, show host and actress Drew, 45, told Paris of her own experience with ''solitary confinement'', explaining: ''The people at my place were really good. I mean I didn't like being thrown in solitary confinement. I will say I was very rebellious. I started riots there all the time. There was a lot of other kids like me. My mom just didn't know what to do with me. I was doing drugs. I was out of control. She just threw her hands up and threw me in there not knowing where else to turn to. That place really did help me and it did save my life and I actually wouldn't change a thing. Did anything about it fix something for you?''

But Paris insisted her time was very different, and said there was nothing about her experience that has been positive for her in later life.

She responded: ''All it did was give me trust issues, PTSD. I didn't deserve to go there. My mom and dad were just very strict and sheltered when I lived in LA. I wasn't allowed to go on dates, couldn't wear makeup, couldn't go to a school dance. They just didn't want me to grow up.

''Then I moved to New York and that's when my life changed and I just was sneaking out at night and going to clubs and ditching school but not doing anything terrible, just wanting to go out at night and that really scared my parents because they were so protective.''

Although Paris resented her parents for sending her to Provo Canyon, she now has a much stronger relationship with her mother, Kathy Hilton, after the pair talked through their trauma together.

She added: ''[We are] closer than ever. It's something that we just never talked about it so it was very hard for her to hear but I think just talking about it just brought us even closer than we were.''