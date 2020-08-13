Paris Hilton is auctioning off her Cryptograph artwork of her cat Munchkin to raise funds for charity.

The 39-year-old socialite is putting her digital creation under the hammer to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts, with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels, LA Food Bank and Backpack Bed for Homeless.

Paris wrote on Twitter: ''Today I am auctioning off my @Cryptograph of #Munchkin to benefit 3 amazing charities: @LAFoodBank @MealsOnWheels @BB4Homeless. The auction is live now for the next 72 hours at Cryptograph.co.''

The artwork is being auctioned as part of 'Doodles for Dollars' on the newly-launched Cryptograph digital auction platform and Paris said she was pleased to be drawing digitally as it is more ''forgiving'' compared to doing artwork on canvas.

She said: ''This is an awesome platform to use if you are going to be doing art, by eliminating the use of canvas and being able to adjust your drawing as you go.

''I had so much fun drawing a digital version of my kitty while creating in this new digital realm, and I love how forgiving this medium is compared to canvas. It is a great way to create something sustainable for charity as well when creating art. I love that this is for a great cause.''

The auction series will also include digital artwork from stars such as David Arquette and Josh Hutcherson.

Meanwhile, Paris recently paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Carter Reum to mark the couple's anniversary.

Along with sharing a picture collage and poem on the social media platform, she wrote: ''Happy anniversary my love! From the moment you walked into my life you changed it in every way. Every day with you has been a blessing. You have shown me what true love really is.''