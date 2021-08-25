Paramore's Hayley Williams and Josh Farro have been credited as writers of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'.

Fans and music critics have been making comparisons between the mega-hit and the emo-pop group's 2007 track, 'Misery Business', with a mashup of the two songs, originally shared on TikTok, hitting over two million views on YouTube.

And now, the repertory of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has listed Hayley, 32, and former band member Josh, 33, as co-writers alongside Olivia and the track's producer Dan Nigro.

Hayley confirmed the change on her Instagram Story, sharing Warner Chappell Music's post which read: “A huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro (sic)"

The 'Only Exception' singer added: “Our publisher is wildin rn. (sic)"

It comes after Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent were added to the songwriting credits for Olivia's song 'Deja Vu'.

Metadata for the 'Sour' single changed on streaming services Spotify and TIDAL last month to include the three artists.

Olivia, a die-hard Swiftie, recently revealed Taylor's song 'Cruel Summer' inspired 'Deja Vu'.

She explained: "I wanted [the bridge] to be really high energy because the rest of the song is very serene and eerily calm.

"But I wanted the last bridge to kind of go crazy and I love 'Cruel Summer,' it's one of my favorite songs ever. I love the harmonised yells she does. I feel like they're super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that."

Taylor, 31, and Jack, 37, are both credited on the 18-year-old pop star's track '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back', which features a sample of the former's song 'New Year's Day' from 2017's 'Reputation'.

Jack co-wrote and co-produced the song with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently praised Taylor for being “so supportive of other women”.

The star received a sweet letter from the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker after she achieved global stardom with her hit single ‘Driver’s License’, and said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.

She said: “It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women.

“She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.”