Pamela Anderson would ''absolutely'' love to get married again.

The 52-year-old model is keen to tie the knot again, despite a string of failed relationships and she hopes the next will be the last.

Asked if she wanted to get married again, she shared: ''Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!''

And the 'Baywatch' star is ''happy'' with how her romantic life has gone, and insisted she has only been married three times - not five as many think.

Speaking about her previous marriages, she added: ''Thank God it happened the way it happened, and I'm here and I'm happy. I've been married three times. People think I've been married five times. I don't know why. I've been married three times. I've been married to Tommy Lee, I've been married to Bob Ritchie [Kid Rock] and to Rick Salomon. And that is it. Three marriages. I know that's a lot, but it's less than five.''

Pamela also opened up about her split from Jon Peters, who she tied the knot with on January 20 and broke it off just 12 days later, as she insisted they never actually married and was never ''physical''.

Speaking to the New York Times magazine, she said: ''I wasn't married. No. I'm a romantic. I think I'm an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don't know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it ... It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It's like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre, but that's it.''