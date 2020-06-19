Pamela Anderson and her soccer player ex-boyfriend Adil Rami used to have sex ''12 times a night'' when they were a couple, according to Adil's former Sochi teammate Aleksandr Kokorin.
Pamela Anderson and her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami used to have sex ''12 times a night'', according to the soccer player's friend.
The 52-year-old actress dated the 34-year-old former AC Milan and Marseille defender for two years before they split in 2019.
Adil joined Russian club PFC Sochi from Fenerbahce in February 2020 before departing over a pay dispute in May and now his former Sochi teammate Aleksandr Kokorin has spilled the dressing room chat about the former 'Baywatch' star and her insatiable sexual appetite.
Speaking in a YouTube video with Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Aliyev, 29-year-old Kokorin said: ''Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson.
''Of course, everybody was interested in what their relationship was like in bed.
''Rami said that Pamela was the best woman he'd had in his life.
''He said that he and Pamela used to have sex 12 times a night.''
In the wake of the former couple's break-up, Pamela accused Adil of leading a ''double life'' whilst he was with her.
In an Instagram post, the Playboy legend claimed the ''monster'' was still dating Sidonie Biemont, the mother of his twins throughout their relationship - and the other woman was just as shocked to discover what was going on.
Pamela posted: ''It's hard to accept. The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.
''I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I'm devastated
to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life.
''He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ?
''But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women's hearts and minds like this -
''I'm sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people and not be wise enough or able to help myself.''
In response to a comment on her post, she also wrote: ''I'm glad I spoke to his ex. My God. He lied to her about all too. She's also in shock and is very sad. It's the evidence I needed to move on. He can't hurt us more. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...