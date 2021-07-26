Pam Grier has become the latest star to join the cast of the 'Pet Sematary' prequel.
Pam Grier has joined the cast of the 'Pet Sematary' prequel.
The 72-year-old actress has become the latest star to board the cast of Lindsey Beer's flick, which will begin shooting in August and will debut on the streaming service Paramount Plus.
Pam will be joined in the movie by Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind and Isabella Star LaBlanc. The project is an origin story to Stephen King's novel about a family who discover a disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home.
The film marks Lindsey's directorial debut and she has also penned the screenplay based on a script by Jeff Buhler. Beer previously wrote the screenplay to the Netflix coming-of-age film 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the movie.
'Pet Sematary' was previously adapted for the big screen in 1989 and 2019 and follows a family hit by tragedy and a grieving father who discovers an ancient burial ground that can raise the dead.
White will portray Jud Crandall in the new project, the character that introduces the family to the burial ground and reveals its secrets to the grieving father – something that he would later regret doing.
The role was played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 adaptation while John Lithgow portrayed him in the recent movie.
The project marks Jackson's first major studio movie but he has previously featured in TV series such as 'Mrs. Fletcher', 'The Middle' and 'SEAL Team'. He will next be seen opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay's action thriller 'Ambulance'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Rapper-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker RZA is clearly influenced by cohorts Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth as he indulges...
'The Man with the Iron Fists' tells the tale of a blacksmith in the 1800s...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Sometims the girl just doesn't get her dream guy, and for Leslie this has always...
In this cheesy flick, rapper extraordinaire Snoop Dogg simply barks up the wrong tree....
The only thing "too deep" about this movie is the apparent lack of respect its...