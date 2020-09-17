Artist:
Song title: Better Than This
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than This' which sees her at her most political yet. It's her first release from the new album, and while the video makes references to climate change and abuses of power, the song is actually about longterm romantic relationships.

