Paloma Faith wanted to write more realistic love songs.

The 39-year-old star has opened up about her fifth album 'Infinite Things' and how her three-year-old daughter - who she has with partner Leyman Lahcine - has changed both her relationship and the direction of her songwriting.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''[Love songs are] not just about saying, 'You're the greatest thing that's ever happened to me.' It's like also: 'You are highly annoying and you hurt me, and I still want to be with you.'

''Which is a bit more what it's like to be in a long-term relationship, particularly one that involves children, because they're binding. You have those thoughts still: 'Oh, I don't know if this is going to work.'

''But your attitude towards those thoughts is different because you've got children or a child together. And it's that thing: how you become more selfless.

''You've got to think about what's best for your child, and what's best for your child is also what's best for your partner, because they love their other parent.''

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker - whose fourth album 'The Architect' was released in 2017 - was delighted with the sessions for the new record and how she was able to find a renewed sense of ''creativity'' after focusing on ''commercialism'' for too long.

She explained: ''The best creative experience I've had in years, in a decade. I feel like I've got ownership of it and it feels exciting.

''I feel like I've returned to my creativity and that, for a long time, maybe I got lost in a world of commercialism...

''[I want] more writing, more everything. I'm going to see where the wind takes me.''